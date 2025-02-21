Two Hospitalized In Rival Groups Brawl

One of the injured persons displaying his injuries

TWO PEOPLE have been hospitalized and several others have sustained injuries following a deadly clash between two rival groups in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region.

The two groups from Kwadaso Nsuom and Sofoline, openly attacked each other with machete and other weapons, resulting in the injuries.

According to a Suame Divisional Police report, the free-for-all-brawl happened at Sofoline, behind the bus terminal at 1:40pm on February 13, 2025.

Explaining how the fight started, the police said “an altercation broke out between a certain Ahmed from Kwadaso Nsuom and Rashid Mohammed of Sofoline.

“During the confrontation, Samuel Owusu, who accompanied Ahmed to Sofoline, attacked Rashid Mohammed with a cutlass, inflicting a deep wound.

In retaliation, Rashid Mohammed and his brother, Abubakar Saddick, struck Samuel Owusu with an unknown object.

The fight then escalated as supporters from both sides joined in, leading to more scary injuries.

“Samuel Owusu and Rashid Mohammed are on admission at the Kwadaso SDA Hospital and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital emergency ward, respectively, responding to treatment.

The police said they are investigating the incident to find out the main cause of the bloody clash, adding, “medical report forms have been issued to the injured individuals to seek medical attention and return for further action”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi