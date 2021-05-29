QNET Partners Manchester City… For New Swiss Watch Launch

Fall (3rd L), an official of QNET (L) with Charles Osei Asibey, SWAG scribe, Kofi Asare Brako and Thomas Boakye Agyemang in a pose after the launch

Celebrated English Premier League 2020/2021 Champions, Manchester City Football Club, QNET, the official direct selling company of the club last weekend invited media, officials and dignitaries of Ghana to witness their crowning during the last match of EPL at the Marriot Hotel, Accra.

It was an opportunity for the e-commerce based direct selling company QNET to launch the third collection, and tenth timepiece, in the QNETCity Collection of Swiss Watches, result of joined forces with Manchester City Football Club.

Bold and modern, the statement pieces in the installment of the CIMER-QNETCity collection of premium Swiss watches are designed with the club’s iconic obsidian blue emblem on the dial and have the words “Official Licensed Product Manchester City FC” engraved on the case back.

The Automatic Swiss Movement watches in the collection are limited to 1894 pieces as homage to the year the Manchester City Football Club was established and are available in Black and Rose Gold. The Quatz variant timepieces are available in Stainless Steel and Gold.

Commenting on the design aspect of the collection, J.R. Mayer, Director of Sales and Marketing for Swiss Watchmaker, Cimier said, “The collection features a fusion of sporty and elegance, inspired by the game of football and its inherent geometry. The octagonal bezel blends well with the dial’s strong and dynamic character.

“We added fine detailing in the integrated crown and personalised buckle featuring a deployment system that secures the watch. We felt that the subtle integration of the Manchester City Football Club’s signature blue on the dial and in the stitches of the rubber strap gives it a bold and unique design.”

QNET Sub Regional General Manager, Biram Fall stated, “Football is a universal language, spoken on the fields and the stands, unifying players and fans with a common passion for the game. The excitement and sense of pride that City fans feel is the same excitement and passion that QNET customers have for our business.

“This new collection of watches, designed by elite European artisans and produced by master craftsmen in Switzerland at one of the oldest watch making ateliers, is a tribute to the game and the partnership between QNET and Manchester City.”

In Africa, the partnership with Manchester City has already paid off, in 2019, QNET financed a summer internship in football and English language learning for three young football prodigies from underprivileged backgrounds, from Ghana, Cameroun and Cote d’Ivoire.