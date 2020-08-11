Radio Stations Urged To Support Ghanaian Reggae Music

Rocky Dawuni

Celebrated Ghanaian reggae musician with international recognition, Rocky Dawuni, has appealed to radio stations in the country to support Ghanaian reggae music by dedicating more airplays to Ghanaian reggae music.

According to him, radio stations use a chunk of their time on air to play international reggae songs that do not need promotions unlike Ghanaian reggae songs that need it.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the Showbiz Xtra show, Rocky Dawuni said, “Anytime you turn on the radio, you will notice that most reggae shows dedicate a big chunk of the show to promote reggae music that has already had its promotion and is popular in other parts of the world.

“I am not saying that there is no need to hype these music but if you do not promote your Ghanaian reggae songs, who will do that for you? “

He mentioned that promoting Ghanaian creativity might go a long way to put the industry and Ghana on the map.

“You cannot tell which style of creativity will put the industry and Ghana on the map. Now we have a Grammy nomination which came through the course of reggae music. This has brought some kind of glory to Ghana; and other genres of music can quickly be recognized as music from Ghana,” he indicated.

According to him, “Let us embrace Ghanaian artistes. Let us support Ghanaian reggae. All these guys are putting out classic works. We will see the positive impact if we support Ghanaian reggae.”

He advised that the media does not “relegate the legends to the back” since they played a pivotal role in the establishing of many radio and television stations.