Ramadan: Strive To Live By Values Of Love, Sacrifice-Akufo-Addo Urges Muslims

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is wishing all Muslims in Ghana the best, as they begin their month-long fast.

Muslims all over the world started the annual Ramadan fast on Saturday.

The period brings Muslims together for congregational prayers to break their fast in the evenings.

Mr. Akufo-Addo posted the message on Facebook on Sunday April 3, 2022.

In the post, he said: “On the occasion of the commencement of the Ramadan fast, I send fraternal greetings to Muslims in Ghana and around the world.

“It is a month of intense devotion and commitment to the principle of love, sacrifice, and dedication to duty. I urge all Muslims to strive to live by these values and cloak the month of Ramadan in sacntity and holiness.

“May the Almighty Allah bless us all and make our nation great and strong.”

In a related development, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has reminded his fellow Muslims to seek God’s favours for their families, themselves, friends and loved ones as the month-long Ramadan fast begins.

He also urged Muslims to pray for the prosperity of Ghana and loved ones during the holy month.

In his Ramadan message posted on his Facebook wall, Dr. Bawumia said “I extend my best wishes to all Muslims in Ghana and around the world as we commence the month-long Ramadan fast.

“Let’s seek God’s favours for ourselves, families, friends and loved ones.

“May this sacred period devotion also bring peace, unity and prosperity to our dear nation, Ghana.”

