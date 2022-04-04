Court Gives Back Odartey Lamptey East Legon Mansion

Odartey Lamptey and Ex wife

Odartey Lamptey has finally regained his East Legon mansion from his ex-wife following a final ruling by an Accra High Court that he can take possession of the house from Tuesday, 5th April, 2022.

Mr. Lamptey has been renting since 2014 after the wife sued to claim the house following their divorce.

He confirmed to the media that he will be officially moving back to the house on Tuesday, despite the refusal of his ex-wife to vacate the place after the ruling.

Following the divorce, Lamptey parted ways with his five-bedroom house at Dome plus a sum of GHC400,000 as alimony to the ex-wife but Gloria Lamptey insisted she wanted the East Legon House instead.

With the latest ruling on March 2, 2022, Odartey has been granted by the court to take back his house.

More soon…

BY Daniel Bampoe