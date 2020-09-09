Rambo Gets Real Estates Support

Agyemang Duah (R) with Isaac Ntiamoah

Real estate outfit Lakeside Real Estates has extended a helping hand to Edward Agyemang Duah (Rambo), a former Black Stars defender who has been struck by stroke.

Agyemang Duah, a key member of Asante Kotoko, Ashgold and 2000 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League winning squad, had been battling stroke since 2012, which has rendered him incapable of any income-generating activity.

Last Thursday, the company donated GH¢1,000 to him during the celebration of World Sports Disability Day on the premises of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The Marketing Manager of Lakeside Estates, Isaac Ntiamoah, who made the presentation, said they were moved by the plight of the former national star to support him.

According to him, the gesture was also part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), and wished the player speedy recovery.

Agyemang Duah expressed appreciation to the company for their efforts and appealed to them and other companies to come to his aid on a regular basis.

“If former Cameroonian international Rigobert Song was able to recover fully from stroke and back to active football business, then with the needed support from the Ministry of Youth & Sports and corporate bodies, I am confident I would also recover and get back to work,” he said.

“The difference is that he was flown to France by the Cameroonian government for treatment. I am also appealing to the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the government to come to my aid and offer me similar assistance to get back on my feet,” Agyemang Duah added.