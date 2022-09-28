Ramsar Site Demolition Is Coming On Soon -Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minster, Henry Quartey has served notice that the pulling down of structures at Ramsar sites will soon commence.

He vowed to demolish buildings within the core zone of the Ramsar site at Sakumono with plans that, his outfit, will earmark specific buildings for demolition based on a report from experts.

“I am being told by some people, I will not be going after [those occupying Ramsar sites]. Tell them, I am coming. Very soon, we will be at the Ramsar sites and if we find that, a church is sitting on a waterway, mark my words, we will pull it down,”the Accra Minister cautioned when speaking with the media.

Mr Quartey also warned against the selling of State lands by self-acclaimed owners of such lands.

According to him, the sale of government land by land guards is unlawful and must be stopped.

Mr. Quartey cautioned that persons found selling government lands will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“I caution those engaged in selling government lands and deploying land guards to desist from it, as the Regional Security Council will deal swiftly with any acts of lawlessness from such groups.”

By Vincent Kubi