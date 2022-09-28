Ghana Models Award Celebrates Children In Modelling

Some of the kid winners pose with organizers and guest of honour

Several child models have won awards at the maiden edition of the Ghana Models Awards JUNIORS, held at The Burg in Accra on Saturday.

They were honoured for excelling in their modelling profession in the past year.

The biggest awards for the day were the Model Agency of the Year, the Overall Male and Female Models of the Year which went to Godzy Modelling Agency, Elijah Boasiako of ‘Loret Kids and Teens’ and Maame A.S. Aboagye of ‘Godzy Modelling Agency’ respectively.

Discovery of the Year went to Lady Jeannelle Shika Amegbor (Exopa Model Agency) while Break Out Model of the Year, Male & Female Runway Model of the Year, Proficiency in Modelling Award went to Simona Osei.

Jayden Ofoe MacCarthy (Exopa Model Agency) & Mercedes Afful (Loret Kids & Teens) and Willette Attoh (Exopa Model Agency) respectively.

The rest include Promising Model Agency of the Year going to Loret Kids and Teens and Modelling Event of the Year going to Mmofra Fashion Show among others.

Winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021 Sarfoa Asamoah was the guest of honour for the award while actress Rabby Bray hosted the show.

Founder of the Ghana Models Awards JUNIORS Jerry Wonder Sampson in a speech said the award was aimed at expanding the modelling industry.

“By encouraging the younger ones into professional modelling, we are nursing new and promising talents to fill in the positions of the adult models when they exit. Also, we are drawing more attention to the profession and generating interest among many potential and this will gradually increase the players in the industry; and this is very good for modelling”, he indicated.