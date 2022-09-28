Rev. Felicia Opoku Retires From Active Service

Rev Felicia Opoku

The General Overseer of Christian Faith Church International, Bishop Emmanuel Botwey has urged ministers of the gospel to make every effort to serve the Lord faithfully to the very end.

He, therefore, called on pastors and other servants of God who have retired from active service to continue to be productive in the Kingdom business.

He was speaking at a retirement service organized in honour of Rev Felicia Opoku who has retired from active service as a minister of the gospel after serving for close to 30 years in the Church.

Speaking on the theme “Old age, aging and fruitfulness, the Presiding Bishop remarked “Retirement is not the end, rather it is to help one relax from hard work; it does not mean one has finished.

The event, which was held at the Prophet Botwey Cathedral of the Church in Takoradi was graced by ministers of the Church, friends and family members, as well as members from the stations she has served.

Also present were some clergymen and women from the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC).

He indicated that old age is inevitable and admonished ministers of the gospel to let their lives be productive even when on retirement.

Bishop Botwey described Reverend Felicia Opoku as humble honest, loyal, faithful, kind, prayerful, and very passionate about reaching out to lost souls.

In her response, Reverend Felicia expressed her heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to God and the General Overseer of the church for allowing her to serve the Lord with her God-given gifts.

She was also grateful to the Pastorate, the church’s women’s wing, Faith Women Movement (FAWOMO) of which she was the National Coordinator until her retirement.

She also praised the elders and leaders who contributed in diverse ways to her fruitful ministry.

Later in an interview, the retiree indicated that when Christians get to the point in their lives where it is no longer joyful to serve God, then something is wrong.

“Until Jesus Christ comes to take all of us to heaven, we should all serve the Lord faithfully and with all our strength and the gifts God has endowed us with”, she stressed.

Reverend Felicia Opoku, who served as the minister of the gospel in the church for close to 30 years, was an Associate Pastor of the Effiakuma branch of the church until her retirement.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi