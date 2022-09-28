Hajia Salma Meets Nima Elders, Residents

HAJIA Salma Adams-Kuta, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ayawaso East Assembly (AEMA) engaged elders, opinion leaders, and residents of Nima and its neighbouring communities last weekend.

The engagement, which took place near the Nima market, was for MCE to acquaint herself with the challenges facing her people and also to assess the level of development within the Assembly.

It also formed part of a grand initiative by the MCE and her team to get to know and understand the concerns of the people in her Assembly including religious and opinion leaders, traders, artisans, and security agencies.

At the community engagement, the MCE took time to listen attentively to the concerns of the residents who took turns to lay bare their “genuine concerns.”

Some of the concerns raised bothered economic conditions for people in the area, improvement in education, and peace and security.

The MCE, in her remarks, acknowledged all the concerns raised and promised to work collectively with them in addressing them. For the ones that may be a bit beyond her, she assured her office would do well to channel them to the appropriate quarters and follow up intently for them to be addressed.

On her part, she raised, among others, the concern of improved sanitation in the area, highlighting various steps taken by her outfit to address the situation.

She stressed that the issue of sanitation and cleanliness is a shared responsibility and that there was a need for all persons to join hands in ensuring proper sanitation in the area.

Present at the meeting were traditional leaders, Zongo chiefs, imams, and heads of various Muslim groupings as well as representatives of various traders’ associations and groups.

Before the meeting that day, the MCE had in the earlier hours of the day, met with some officers and staff at the 37 Military Hospital.

