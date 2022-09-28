Cop Drowns Chasing Illegal Miner

Police have opened investigations to unravel how a policeman got drowned while chasing illegal miners commonly called Galamsey in River Sui in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region.

General Corporal Nuhu

Abubakar was said to be together with a Police team on anti-Illegal Mining Operation duty when the unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

According to a statement released by the police, it has begun investigations into the circumstances leading to the incident.

“Preliminary report indicates that the deceased Police Corporal together with a Police team was on anti-Illegal Mining Operation duty around the River Sui when the unfortunate incident happened.

“While investigations continue, the Police Administration wishes to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and the Service as a whole,” the statement said.

The anti-galamsey task force has been roaming major river bodies since 2017 and Corporal Nuhu was part of a team on an anti-galamsey operation at Sefwi Amoaya in the district.

By Vincent Kubi