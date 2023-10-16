‘Rapperholic Rebirth’ Concert Set For December

Sarkodie

Sarkodie, a well-known Ghanaian rapper, will host this year’s edition of the yearly musical event dubbed “Rapperholic Rebirth Concert” on December 25 in Accra.

The Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will host the concert this year.

The concert is a component of a Christmas party that SarkCess Music is throwing in the nation’s capital to excite music fans and Sarkodie’s followers.

The event, which is customarily held on Christmas Day, has developed into a valuable addition to Ghana’s activities calendar and welcomes thousands of visitors.

Sarkodie announced this year’s show on social media, sending his devoted followers into a frenzy.

His supporters and music enthusiasts will be brought together on one platform to enjoy Christmas this year.

Although many details about the artistes who will perform with Sarkodie are yet unknown, BEATWAVES has learned that the event will feature performances from some of the biggest selling artistes, who will rock the stage with Sarkodie.

Sarkodie, who is the headline act, is expected to thrill music fans with songs such as Ofeetso, Happy Day, Pain Killer, U Go Kill Me, Saa Okodie No, Bogga, Can’t Let It Go, Gboza, Overdose, among others at the concert.

Over the years, the concert has given the opportunity to some Ghanaian artistes such as Fuse ODG, Shatta Wale, Samini, R2bees, E.L, Efya, Stonebwoy, Strongman, Akwaboah, among a host of others, to perform on the same stage with Sarkodie.

By George Clifford Owusu