Stonebwoy’s ‘5th Dimension’ Up For Grammy Consideration

Afro-dancehall performer, Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has disclosed that his most recent album, ‘5th Dimension’, is up for a Grammy Award.

He announced the news on his Facebook page and thanked everyone for giving him the chance to share his experience through music.

He claims that his music career is still going well and has already reached the Recording Academy.

Since its April 28 release, ‘5th Dimension’ has received a ton of attention from people all over the world, amassing millions of streams on Spotify and Audiomack.

The 17-track album is a mix of sounds that demonstrate Stonebwoy’s aptitude for incorporating various musical genres and cultural influences into his work.

Both domestic and foreign acts are represented, including Stormzy, Angelique Kidjo, Davido, Maphorisa, Shaggy, Dexta Daps, Mereba, and Jaz Karis.

The announcement of the Grammy nominees, which is scheduled for November 2023, is anxiously anticipated by Stonebwoy’s fans.