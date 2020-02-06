Rare Feather For Akufo-Addo’s Cap

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The quality of a politician is measured by his sincerity. When politicians refuse to acknowledge good performance because this is originating from the opposite side of the divide, they lose respect and can be regarded as myopic.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, the longest-serving MP who has announced that he would seek re-election is not one of such politicians with blinkers on their eyes. He has won the hearts of observers of the political terrain by a feat he exhibited during the President’s working visit to the Upper West Region.

His assurance of support to President Akufo-Addo’s government and others which are development oriented is a tacit acknowledgment of the good work the First Gentleman and his government are doing to turn the fortunes of the country around. The rare acknowledgement from the other side of the political divide is remarkable and for us blazes a trail worth treading by sincere politicians. Goodness no matter where it originates should be acknowledged. That does not call for the expunging of his name from the roll of his political party. He is just being real, and that is the way to go.

Our country needs this grade of people to grow and depart from the path of lies and calumny which some of his colleagues think should be the attribute of politics.

Those who have no praises for the goodness exhibited by others should refrain from hurling unkind remarks at them. They had the opportunity to make their marks but failed to do so. Such an enterprise cannot bring good fortunes to themselves safe opprobrium.

We have observed a constituency on the part of others on the other side of the divide to describe contemptuously the inroads made by their opponents.

The importance of leaving positive footprints in the sand of our history should not be ignored come what may. Continuously criticizing and not praising where this is due would reduce us to envious persons unworthy of being adopted as role models by the growing generation who should be prepared to take up the baton in the future.

Development has no political coloration which is what has driven the Second Deputy Speaker/MP to give the President the testimonial he did.

The solar project commissioned by the President is the kind of clean energy the world is working towards adopting all over. That, we in Ghana have taken a step towards dealing a blow to the fallouts of climate change, calls for celebration, not condemnation.