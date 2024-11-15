Ras Appiah-Levi Is Foklex Deputy CEO

Ras Appiah-Levi

Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, renowned reggae singer and songwriter, has been appointed the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Foklex Media Production, organisers of the annual Foklex Media Awards.

This choice is a reflection of Foklex Media Production’s faith in Ras Caleb’s outstanding leadership abilities and strategic vision for propelling the business forward in the media and entertainment sector.

Ras Appiah-Levi will be in charge of the daily management of the advertising and events segment of Foklex Media Production in his capacity as deputy chief executive officer.

Developing and implementing corporate growth strategies, cultivating and maintaining connections with key clients and stakeholders, and giving the team strategic leadership and direction are some of his primary duties.

The renowned reggae musician and Pan-Africanist was recently recognised by Apprise Music Distribution, the leading digital music distribution service provider, for his contributions to the growth of Ghanaian music.

Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, who is also the president of Pan Africa-Ghana (PAG), in September this year led a delegation of five people to attend the “1st Africa Youth Congress 2024, in Kampala, Uganda”.

It was on the theme “Africanism: Modernise along Culture,” and it featured a range of activities, including plena­ry sessions, workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

By George Clifford Owusu