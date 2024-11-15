Ras Kuuku Eyes Daddy Lumba Collaboration

Ras Kuuku

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku, has indicated a wish to work with Daddy Lumba on some of his upcoming songs.

Credited with a number of hit songs, Ras Kuuku in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, said collaboration with the veteran highlife act had been part of his dream.

He revealed that he has already had talks with Daddy Lumba, and hopes that at the right time, the collaboration will take place.

While commending Ras for his rendition of Daddy Lumba’s ‘Ankwanoma’ during the highlife artiste’s 60th birthday, Andy Dosty asked if he had plans of remaking any of Lumba’s songs.

“I have a song with him that we are planning on, but it will not be a remix of his old song,” he said, indicating that the yet-to-be-released project will be an original composition.

Ras Kuuku noted that he is really fond of Daddy Lumba, a reason for his spectacular performance at the birthday event.

Since his entry into music, Ras Kuuku has won the hearts of myriads of music lovers, especially in Accra and Kumasi.

He has worked with artistes such as Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, Ypee, and Fameye, among others.

Ras Kuuku, whose real name is Kojo Kurankye, has been a significant figure in the Ghanaian music scene, known for his dedication to reggae and dancehall genres.

His music often reflects his roots and the socio-political issues affecting Ghana and Africa at large.

The Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award winner at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) continues to build on his legacy, using his platform to speak on pertinent issues while entertaining his audience with his unique talent.