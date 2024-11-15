Samini, Others For GH-Afro Winter Rhythms In Norway

Samini

Some selected Ghanaian performing artistes such as Samini, Kelvin Boy, Eno Barony, Bastero and Don-Magga, among others, will headline a musical concert dubbed ‘GH-Afro Winter Rhythms’ in Norway this December.

According to the organisers, the goal is to bring together Ghanaians and other Africans residing in Europe together for a memorable evening of comedy, dancing, and music, as well as a celebration of Ghanaian customs and culture in Europe.

More than 10,000 Ghanaians and other African nationals living in Europe will use the event as a forum to meet old friends, families, and friends while promoting Ghanaian music internationally.

The event, which is being organised by Afro-Excellence Events Limited and slated for December 21, 2024 at the Vulkan Arena in Oslo, Norway, is anticipated to draw a large number of Africans living in Europe.

The artistes scheduled to grace the event are expected to dazzle music fans with their innumerable hit songs through unrelenting, high-energy performances in what is sure to be a historic show.

Fans of the performers and music aficionados can anticipate an exciting evening at the event, which begins at 8 pm.

The artistes have all pledged to give fans a surprise package and an amazing performance on the night.

The event will feature the rich and varied sounds of Afrobeat, highlife, and modern African music, with the goal of bringing Africans in Europe together while honouring the cultural legacy and rhythms that bind the diaspora to the homeland.

Samini, who is one of the headline acts, has performed on a number of local and international platforms.

Music enthusiasts should anticipate an endless, high-energy show from Samini, popularly regarded as the King of African Dancehall.

He will sing a number of hit songs, including ‘Linda’, ‘My Own’, ‘Where My Baby Dey’, ‘Master Key’, ‘Body Flame’, ‘Iskoki’, ‘Movement’, ‘Scatter Bad Mind’, and many more.

By George Clifford Owusu