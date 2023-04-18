Rawlings Book Launch Tomorrow

Jeffrey Haynes

Emeritus Prof. of Politics, Jeffrey Haynes will on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 launch a book on the political and institutional legacies of Jerry John Rawlings from 1982 to 2001.

The book, titled “Revolution and Democracy in Ghana, The Politics of Jerry John Rawlings” also analyses Flight-Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings plans for radical democracy in Ghana involving ordinary people directly in the country’s political and economic decision making process.

In a virtual interview with DAILY GUIDE, the author said the 216-page book also traces the turbulent period of Ghana’s history during the revolutionary period led by Jerry Rawlings while its investigates how the country was able to halt the economic decline facing in spite of frequent coup attempts.

Jeffrey Haynes, who is an Emeritus Professor of Politics, School of Social Sciences at London Metropolitan University, UK, has 60 books and 300 publications to his credit.

Some books by the author include ‘The Routledge Handbook of Religion’, ‘Politics and Ideology’, and ‘Trump and the Politics of Neo-Nationalism: The Christian Right and Secular Nationalism in America.”

He said the book also recounts Rawlings return to multi-party democracy in late1992 and the ten years of Rawlings’ rule as elected President, while it also assesses Rawlings political legacy following his death in 2020.

“The book has four objectives; these include contextualising Rawlings initial revolutionary populism in contemporaneous radical military interventions in Africa.

“Rawlings is an interesting, fascinating figure who tried to change the post colonial status quo during Ghana’s development. He is a polarising figure worthy of study, I have therefore outlined the impact of Rawlings in Ghana’s political history with 124 evidence-based interviews with people,” he added.

Some of the speakers for the occasion include former Minister of Defence, Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor as well as former Minister of Education, Mr. Totobi Kwakye.

Other panelists include Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Prof. Kwesi Aning, Senior Research Fellow, History and Politics, Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte, Research Fellow, Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. Samuel Kofi Darkwa among several others.

According to him, the book would be available at Amazon in both electronic and hardback and would also be available for purchase at the event and some major bookstores nationwide.

The event, which is opened to the public, will be held at the British Council Hall in Accra at 4:30pm.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah