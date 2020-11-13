Rawlings Death Saddens Kufuor

John Agyekum Kufuor and Jerry John Rawlings

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor and his wife, Theresa, have expressed deep sadness over the passing of ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings died around 10:30am on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

In a statement dated Friday, November 13, Mr Kufuor who succeeded the late Rawlings from 2001 to 2001 to 2009, recounted that “President Rawlings was the longest-serving Head of State since our nation’s independence in 1957, and even though it wasn’t always he and I agreed on many matters of state – I felt that he was trying to do the best he knew and could, under his peculiar circumstances.”

He added that “when the time came for him to step down as president on 7th January, 2001, he obliged and obviously tried to contain whatever reservations he had about me and my government that succeeded him and his government, within the bounds of the national Constitution of 1992.”

He added that “in this regard, whatever doubts persisted about his commitment to democratic rule became attenuated and earned him a legacy of contributing to the sustenance of democratic governance of our country till his demise.”

“History would give him a balanced place in the annals of our nation,” Mr Kufuor added.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue