Rawlings Died Of Covid-19

The late Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Unconfirmed reports reaching DGN Online suggest Ghana’s former President, Jerry John Rawlings, has died of Covid-19.

Reports say he died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital today around 10:30am.

Mr Rawlings was said to have been rushed to the health facility this gone Sunday.

Mr Rawlings was a former military leader who subsequently became democratically-elected President.

He ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979.

The late President led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.

Mr Rawlings was born on June 22, 1947 in Accra and died age 73 years.

He left behind his wife, former First Lady and leader of the NDP, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings whom he married in 1977.

He had his early education at the Achimota School in Accra in 1966.

Mr Rawlings left behind four children including MP, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings, Amina Rawlings and Asantewaa Rawlings

He was born to the union of James Ramsey John, and Victoria Agbotui.

Mr Rawlings buried his mother just last month and that appears to be his last public appearance.

By Melvin Tarlue