Akufo-Addo Declares 7 Days Of Mourning For Rawlings

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared seven days of mourning for late President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to Mr Akufo-Addo, “I have directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven (7) days in all parts of the country, and have declared seven days of national mourning from Friday, 13th November to Friday, 20th November.”

He said “in honour of the memory of former President Rawlings, the Vice President and I have suspended our political campaigns for same period.”

Mr Akufo-Addo in a statement said Mr Rawlings passed away around 10:30am on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, “where the former President was receiving treatment, after a short illness.”

According to him, “government will work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting State Funeral for the late President, and will keep the nation informed accordingly.”

By Melvin Tarlue