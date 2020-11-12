Rawlings Death: Mahama Suspends Campaign

John Mahama

Ex-President John Mahama who is leading the opposition NDC into the December 7, 2020 presidential election, has suspended his campaign activities following the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings was the founder of the NDC, an offshoot of the PNDC.

He died around 10:30am on Thursday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after battling Coronavirus.

A statement issued by Mahama’s campaign spokesperson, James Agyenim-Boateng, said described Mr Rawlings as “an iconic figure and founder of the NDC.”

It said Mr Mahama has suspended his six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region with immediate effect.

By Melvin Tarlue