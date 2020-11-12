Rawlings Is Indelible In Ghana’s Political History – Bawumia Pays Tribute

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has paid glowing tribute to the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings, fondly called Papa J, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. He was aged 73 and DGN Online understands he died from Coronavirus complications after being taken to the medical facility this gone Sunday.

In a heartfelt tribute, Dr Bawumia said “I have heard with shock the passing of Former President Jerry John Rawlings.”

“His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings’ role in the political history of Ghana is indelible, his fight for the poor and his impact on national cohesion and discipline is unforgettable,” he wrote.

“Ghana has lost a colossus and his fond memories will forever live,” he said.

“My condolences to the former First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, the allied families and the nation as a whole. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

