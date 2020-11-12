Zanetor Breaks Silence On Father’s Death

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Member of Parliament (MP) for Korley Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has announced the death of her father, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings, according to President Nana Akufo-Addo, died around 10:30am on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

In a statement, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said her father died after “a short illness.”

According to her, “the family requests privacy at this difficult moment.”

Below is her statement

By Melvin Tarlue