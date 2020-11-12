Zanetor Breaks Silence On Father’s Death

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings
Member of Parliament (MP) for Korley Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has announced the death of her father, former President Jerry John Rawlings.
Mr Rawlings, according to President Nana Akufo-Addo, died around 10:30am on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
In a statement, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said her father died after “a short illness.”
According to her, “the family requests privacy at this difficult moment.”
Below is her statement
By Melvin Tarlue