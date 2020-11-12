Akufo-Addo Confirms Rawlings Death

President Nana Akufo-Addo has confirmed the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Akufo-Addo in a statement said Mr Rawlings passed away around 10:30am on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, “where the former President was receiving treatment, after a short illness.”

“I convey the deep sympathies of Government and the people of Ghana to his wife, the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, the children and family of the late President, in these difficult times.”

President Akufo-Addo enjoyed a great relationship with Mr Rawlings before his death unlike former President John Mahama who had a somewhat ‘rough’ relationship with the late President who founded the party, NDC which helped him to become president of Ghana.

Below is the full statement from the presidency:

By Melvin Tarlue