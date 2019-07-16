Rawlings’ Dispatch Rider Survives Gun Attack

Former President John Rawlings

SERGEANT ATSU Sekey, a dispatch rider attached to the office of former President John Rawlings has survived over 10 gunshots.

He was shot at Community 22, a suburb of Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

He was rushed to the Tema General Hospital where he is receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit of the hospital.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 pm on July 13, 2019 when the officer was on patrol duties at Community 22 Junction on his motorbike with registration number GP 4405.

A police source told DGN Online that the officer escorted Flt Lt Rawlings to Aqua Safari Resort in Ada in the Greater Accra Region earlier in the day before the unfortunate invidence.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman