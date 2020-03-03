Rawlings Increases Bounty For Assemblyman’s Killers to Gh¢45,000

Marcus Mawutor Adzahli

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has offered Gh¢25,000 in addition to the earlier bounties offered towards the arrest of killers of the Sogakofe South Assemblyman who was brutally murdered last Sunday.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, and the South Tongu DCE, Emmanuel Louis Agama, had earlier offered Gh¢10,000 each towards the death of Marcus Mawutor Adzahli last Monday, March 2, 2020.

The offer by the former president brings the total amount of bounty on the heads of the assailants to Gh¢45,000.

The former President made the offer in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with the hope that it will help to gather reliable information leading to the arrest of Marcus’ attackers as well as culprits of a similar violent robbery in Vume; also in the same district about a month ago.

The statement also offered that apart from the Police informants are welcome to offer confidential information towards the arrest of all the assailants to the former President’s office directly on 020 073 6637.

Be that as it may, Flt Lt Rawlings who is a resident of the district, was quoted by the statement as saying, he was disgusted at the trend of violent attacks in the district.

He also described the death of the Assemblyman and Entrepreneur as a politically related murder.

He consoled with the family and residents for their lose and advised that although residents had the right to exercise their right to anger and protest, they should not to express them in the wrong direction or through the wrong action.

Marcus was stabbed, shot and killed last Sunday in the presence of his wife and kids when unknown assailants besieged his family house.

The robbers who had refused money offered them by the wife to save his husband, later took the money after killing him, injuring the wife and one of Marcus’ two girls.

Sources close to the family say, the wife who is believed to be pregnant and daughter are still on admission at the District Hospital. The victim of the Vume attack a month ago is also reported to be on admission at the Dzodze Catholic Hospital.

Although calm had returned to the town, residents staged two protests; one on Sunday and Monday to register their displeasure over the killing of Marcus and what they claimed is the high level of insecurity in the area.

The residents who blocked the main Accra to Aflao highway and besieged the District Police station to close it down accused the Police of negligence.

At least two protestors are reported to have been injured by stray bullets.

They have since issued a three-day ultimatum to the Police to make an arrest or be ready for more protests. They have also appealed to the Police High Command to transfer all officers in the area and replace them with new officers.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)