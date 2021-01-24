Rawlings’ Legacy Will Promote Probity And Accountability

Former President Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings made accomplishments and left a legacy that would make all and sundry, especially generations to come hunger and thirst for zeal to promote an act of probity and accountability.

The Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, made the remark at a Requiem Mass organised on Sunday at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra, to pray for and honour the memory of the late former President.

Focusing on ‘Love, Peace and Forgiveness’ in his homily, he said the former President in that area left a legacy that could not be left out in the history of the country.

He advised the leadership of the nation and the entire citizenry to embrace a spirit of showing genuine love towards one another, learning to create a peaceful environment by forgiving each other their offences.

While praying for God’s merciful judgment, reward and warm reception of the late former President, Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle wished that his deeds on earth would promote commitment in seeking for justice especially on behalf of the poor, needy and vulnerable.

“May his deeds and accomplishments give all young people the zeal and commitment to seek for justice on behalf of the poor, needy and vulnerable”.

Together with other members of the Clergy, he prayed for Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, wife of Mr Rawlings and her children to be strengthened, and be given insight, understanding, courage, faith and hope to withstand the test of time until they reunited with him (Rawlings) on the day of resurrection.

He also encouraged the bereaved family to live in love, peace and harmony and strive to protect the legacy of Mr Rawlings.

The solemn mass, interspersed with hymnals and scripture readings, was graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Former President John Dramani Mahama, and other government officials.

Others were the Agbotui and allied families and members of the Anlo Traditional Council, stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress such as Dr Benjamin Kumbuor, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Dzifa Gomashie, and some foreign dignitaries.

Mr Rawlings, who was the first President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, died on November 12, 2020, after battling an illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He was survived by a wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and four children – Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings, Amina Rawlings and Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings.

GNA