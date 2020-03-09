Rawlings Observes Independence Parade In Sogakope

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings joined the Chiefs and People of the South Tongu District at Sogakofe to commemorate Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day celebration.

It was due to visit at Sogakope that he was missing at the National Independence Day Parade in Kumasi.

In a statement to explain his decision, the former President said he joined the Sogakope parade to express his condolences and sympathy to residents in the area.

It is also to solidarize with the people of the area following the recent spate of violent attacks; one of which led to the gruesome killing of the assemblyman of the area, Marcus Mawutor Azahli last week Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Mr Rawlings who is a resident of the area, appealed to the police administration to equip its men, so they can fight crime effectively.

He expressed worry over the increase in crime rate, saying “some of these things happen because some of the killings that have been going on in this country and especially in this area are not being dealt with appropriately, so people feel they can do things like that with impunity and get away with it, knowing they will not pay the price with their lives as well.”

The Parade

The former President who has witnessed a lot of such parades at national, regional and district levels, described last Friday’s parade at Sogakope as one of the most impressive he had witnessed, urging that the energy exhibited be channeled to the benefit of the area, the region and the country.

He advised students and the youth to desist from the use of illicit drugs like tramadol.

Instead, he said, they should study hard to reach high in life, to make good the investment made in them by their parents.

Mr Rawlings also cautioned commercial drivers and motor riders who contribute to the increase in road accidents in the area, saying If you are an okada rider or a driver and you want to go and die, go and die, but do not take along people on your bike or in your vehicle and drive irresponsibly or drunk and kill people.

He also bemoaned the erection of illegal speed ramps within the South Tongu area, describing them as obstacles that weaken vehicle shock absorbers and springs leading to preventable road accidents.

“We are doing something very illegal. In trying to slow down vehicles on the roads around where we live, we are building illegal, illegitimate and inappropriate speed ramps,” he noted.

Recounting how a VRA official developed a vertebrae injury due to such ramps, former President Rawlings called on responsible agencies to ensure the right road markings and ramps are erected.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)