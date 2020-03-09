Some Common Slip- Ups In English (3)

As I bring down the curtain on ‘some common slip-ups in English’, let me reiterate that it is necessary for us to emphasise the English language since it is our second and official language; we shouldn’t downplay it.

Now, carefully take note of the following wrong English expressions commonly used by many writers and speakers of English on a daily basis; avoid using them:

Advocated for

The following sentence is incorrect: Ms Jean Mensa has advocated for electoral reforms. The expression ‘advocated for’ is incorrect; drop the preposition ‘for’. The word ‘advocate’ is a transitive verb, for which reason it does not take a preposition; it usually carries the object. However, when ‘advocate’ is used as a noun, it can take a preposition as in ‘Ms. Jean Mensa is an advocate of/for electoral reforms’.

Therefore, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: Ms. Jean Mensa has advocated electoral reforms.

Requested for

The following sentence is incorrect: I have requested for a loan. The expression ‘requested for’ is incorrect; therefore, drop the preposition ‘for’. As a transitive verb, ‘request’ does not take a preposition. However, when ‘request’ is used as a noun, it can take the preposition ‘for’ as in ‘I have made a request for a loan’.

Hence, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: I have requested a loan.

Comprises of

The following sentence is incorrect: The committee comprises of five members. Drop the preposition ‘of’. However, the verb ‘comprise’ takes the preposition ‘of’ when it is preceded by the verb ‘to be’ (be comprised of).

Hence, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: The committee comprises five members OR The committee is comprised of five members.

Earlier on

The following sentence is incorrect: As I said earlier on, John deserves to be promoted. It is noteworthy that the expression ‘earlier on’ is unacceptable in standard English. The correct expression is ‘early on’ or ‘earlier’.

Therefore, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: As I said early on, John deserves to be promoted OR As I said earlier, John deserves to be promoted.

Severally

The following sentence is incorrect: I’ve advised Akosua severally to respect elderly persons. The adverb ‘severally’ does not mean ‘several times’ or ‘several occasions’. Rather, it means ‘separately’, e.g. The two levels of government sort out their responsibilities severally.

Hence, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: I’ve advised Akosua several times to respect elderly persons OR I’ve advised Akosua on several occasions to respect elderly persons.

Dispose off

The following sentence is incorrect: The waste materials have been disposed off. The correct expression is ‘dispose of’ (Not: off).

Therefore, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: The waste materials have been disposed of.

Heydays

The following sentence is incorrect: Mr. Manu owned a fleet of cars in his heydays. Drop’s’ in ‘heydays’.

Therefore, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: Mr. Manu owned a fleet of cars in his heyday.

Body politics

The following sentence is incorrect: Here in Ghana, freedom of speech is considered necessary to the health of the body politics. Drop’s’ in ‘body politics’.

Hence, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: Here in Ghana, freedom of speech is considered necessary to the health of the body politic.

…and vice versa

The following sentence is incorrect: Husbands should love their wives and vice versa. The correct expression is ‘…or vice versa’.

Therefore, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: Husbands should love their wives or vice versa.

Write exams

The following sentences are incorrect: The BECE candidates have started writing their examinations. We were busily preparing to write our exams.

Within the context of the sentences, examination means ‘a formal test of a person’s knowledge or proficiency in a subject or skill’. Based on this definition, the expression ‘write an examination’ doesn’t sound reasonable. ‘Examination’ cannot be written, so to speak.

The correct expression is ‘take an exam’, ‘doan exam’ or ‘sit (for) an exam’. And this is how the Oxford Dictionary (latest edition) succinctly puts it: Use take/do/sit anexamination not ‘write an examination’.

Therefore, the incorrect sentences should be corrected as follows: The BECE candidates have started taking their examinations OR The BECE candidates have started doing their examinations OR The BECE candidates have started sitting (for) their examinations.

We were busily preparing to take our exams OR We were busily preparing to do our exams OR We were busily preparing to sit (for) our exams.

However, it is noteworthy that the expression ‘write an examination paper’ is correct. Examples: The BECE candidates have started writing their examination papers. We were busily preparing to write our exam papers.

In both sentences, ‘examination’ is being used as a modifier and it modifies the plural noun ‘papers’.

The author is a writer and a proofreader

Writer’s email: anthokyei@gmail.com

By Anthony Kwadwo Kyei