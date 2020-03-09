Meet The Versatile Marvel Wealth

Marvel Wealth

Marvel Wealth, born Edehene Marvelous, is a music producer and a recording artiste with a record label name, Wealth Nation Music (Worldwide). He is surely one to watch out for in terms of the next massive breakthrough sensation in the music scene. The versatility of Marvel coupled with his charisma and work ethics allows him to be exceptional in his career.

Aside his love for music, he was also an entrepreneur and a farmer, he said during an interview with BEATWAVES.

Marvel said he was a child when he developed his passion for music. He loved to play drums on regular bases and got his younger sister to sing and other little children to dance. “In 2016, I developed strong passion for music production. I found out that my sound was unique and my drum pattern was mind-blowing, that was when I realized that I was born to do this,” he added.

He said music was a way to express himself to humanity.

“I was born into a family of five children and I happened to be the last born of my parent. Growing up as a child was not very pleasant; due to lack of funds I was not able to further my education. I was raised by my mother who thought me the meaning of “unconditional love” for all mankind.

For me, education ended after I wasn’t able to write my WASSCE in 2012, because I could not afford to buy the examination form; something I intend to and further my education in due time,” he said

He is from Edo State, Nigeria, Sapele Road, Benin City.

Marvel wants his fans to watch out for him and get ready for quality music and entertainment.