Rawlings Salutes Methodist Girls

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has congratulated students of the Methodist Girls High School at Mamfe, Akwapim, for winning the 2019 edition of the World Robofest competition.

This year’s celebration was held in Michigan, United States.

Team ACRO-BOT from the Mamfe High School came first beating opposition from the United States, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Brazil, Columbia, Egypt, England, India and Nigeria among others.

The former President in a statement, said the feat by the Mamfe Girls was the culmination of hard work and determination by a group of girls with a desire to explore beyond their academic syllabus.

“The achievement is more inspiring coming two years after the school also picked awards at the Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) World Cup in Odessa, Ukraine,” he said.

“I warmly congratulate the victorious group, staff and students of Mamfe Girls for their strong quest to pursue innovative projects which expand the academic, scientific and vocational horizons of students,” according to Mr. Rawlings.

“It is my desire to see Mamfe Girls chalk more feats and urge other schools in the country to take a cue from these achievements and work hard to develop their talent through such innovational school projects.”

Former President Rawlings called for continued support for such projects by individuals and corporate institutions to enable more groups to aspire to such scientific and vocational achievements.

The former President also expressed his gratitude to NASA engineer Dr. Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu and his Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation (GRAF) as well as the American Embassy in Accra for their support in ensuring the success of the girls.

Ghana’s presence at the World Robofest was made possible by GRAF founded by Dr. Trebi-Ollennu. GRAF has been instrumental in promoting robotics in academic institutions with the Robotics Inspired Science Education Programme (RISE).

Two years ago, former President Rawlings supported the Mamfe Girls delegation to the SAGE World Cup in Ukraine.

BY DGN Online