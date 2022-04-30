Real Madrid Win Record 35th La Liga title As Ancelotti Makes History

Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win the league in all five of Europe’s major leagues as Real Madrid beat Espanyol to win La Liga.

Two goals from Rodrygo and strikes from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema confirmed Real’s 35th Spanish title.

They are 17 points clear of second-placed Sevilla with four games to play.

Ancelotti has also won titles in Italy’s Serie A, France’s Ligue 1, the Premier League in England and the German Bundesliga.

Real needed only a draw to win the title, but victory was never really in doubt once Rodrygo stroked home from just inside the area.

The Brazilian doubled Real’s lead a minute before the break when he robbed Sergi Gomez of possession on the edge of the penalty area and fired low into the bottom corner.

Asensio finished off a rapid counter-attack before Benzema – rested with Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City in mind – came off the bench to sidefoot home from Vinicius Jr’s cutback.

Source: BBC SPORTS