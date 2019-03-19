Rebecca Inspects Korle-Bu Children’s Emergency Unit

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo (middle) on tour of the facility with the

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has visited the site of the construction of the new children’s emergency block at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The project, facilitated by The Rebecca Foundation, is expected to ease the pressure at the old Children’s Emergency Centre and complement the provision of quality healthcare at the KBTH.

In line with scheduled timelines, the new Children’s Emergency Centre is expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks and then subsequently furnished with state-of-the-art equipment.

The facility will also have a paediatric intensive care unit, a pharmacy and a laboratory.

This is in line with The Rebecca Foundation’s pledge towards proper child healthcare and a cessation of infant mortality in the country.

Consequently, funds were solicited to start the construction of the soon-to-be completed edifice.

The first lady appreciated the progress of work and commended the contractors for expediting action in such timely fashion.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the unit in June 2018.

The facility is said to be needed urgently to help provide emergency services and save the lives of children who are referred to the Paediatric & Neonates Unit at the Department of Child Health at the KBTH.

It is said to be a modern fully-equipped PICU for the children’s block, which would take care of children who are admitted through the emergency ward and are either intensive care or high dependency patients.

The KBTH, the leading national referral centre in Ghana, receives patients, including children, from all the regions of the country and from other West African countries like Togo, Benin, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.