Rebecca Joins Ga Mashie To Celebrate Homowo

First Lady, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, has joined the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the elders and people of Ga Mashie in the celebration of this year’s Homowo in Accra.

Mrs Akufo-Addo who hails from the Ga tribe, visited the various family houses at Ga Mashie and presented assorted food items including bags of maize and palm nut, cartons of drinks and water, and gallons of palm oil for the celebration.

The houses visited were the Ga Mantse Stool House, Sempe Mantse Palace, Gbese Mantse, Abola Mantse We, Akumanjen Mantse Palace, Otublohum Mantse Palace, Asere Mantse Stool House, Nii Tetteh Ankamah We, Nae We, Korle We, Sakumo We, Asafoatse Mankata We and the Chorkor Mantse palace.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs Akufo-Addo extolled the people of Ga Mashie for maintaining the peace Accra is enjoying.

She said a peaceful co-existence was important for the successful celebration of Homowo adding that, “a united traditional front is what elicits economic investments which expedites development in any community.”

She also urged the people of Ga Mashie to take advantage of the social intervention policies being implemented by the Akufo-Addo led the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

She said the government interventions like the Free SHS policy which seeks to break the vicious cycle of semi-literacy and poverty in their communities should be supported by all.

Mrs Akufo-Addo also pledged the Rebecca Foundation’s determination to complement government’s efforts to enhance the lives of Ghanaians by intensifying the implementation of its initiatives.

Terema (supporting women to improve their economic status), Because I want to Be (keeping girls in school) and Learning to Read (improving child literacy), among others, as well as the construction of health facilities and supply of hospital equipment to needy institutions are the initiatives the Rebecca Foundation is currently implementing, she said.

The First Lady also used the occasion to urged the elders and people of Ga Mashie to adhere to all the Covid-19 safety protocols in celebrating this year’s Homowo.

She suggested the limiting of the Kpokpoi sprinkling ritual to their individual homes.

Mrs Akufo-Addo was joined by government officials including the Minister for Foreign Affairs and MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Elizabeth Sackey, Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and former MP for Tema West, Irene Naa Torshie, NPP Parliamentary candidate for Odododoidoo, Nii Lante Bannerman, Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, and CEO of Coastal Development Authority (CDA) Jerry Shaibu Ahmed on the tour.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri