Rebecca, Merck Foundations Donate Relief Boxes To Less Privileged

A beneficiary receiving her relief items.

The Rebecca Foundation with support from Merck Foundation today, April 16, presented boxes of relief items to some persons living with disabilities , people living with HIV/ AIDS and artisans affected by the partial lockdown, to curb the spread of COVID- 19 in the country.

The boxes which contain rice, cooking oil, milo, sugar, milk, canned tomatoes canned fish and other items, were distributed to Tseaddo, La , Trobu, Amasaman, Dome Kwabenya,Doblo ,Lashibi ,Klagon, Adenta and Ashley Botwe under social distancing protocols.

The Executive Director, Rebecca Foundation, Rebecca Akufo- Addo, said the initiative is to assist in mitigating the impact of the lockdown.

“The initiative which partners corporate Ghana and other partners, is to support the most vulnerable especially women who have difficulties in providing food as well as basic hygiene products for themselves and their families”

“We are committed to supporting those most affected by the current partial lockdowns in the epicenters of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi and we encourage others to partner with us to make life much bearable for our vulnerable especially women and children, ” said Mrs Akufo- Addo.

She used the occasion to thank Merck Foundation as well as other donors who have contributed to the Rebecca Foundation’s Relief Boxes Challenge.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri