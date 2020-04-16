Alpha Lotto Donates To Veterans Administration

The leadership of Alpha Lotto has presented food items valued at thousands of Ghana cedis to Veterans Administration, Ghana to help mitigate the hardship of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The food items donated include 20 bags of rice, 20 boxes of bottled water, 10 cartons of cooking oil, 10 boxes of mackerel as well as 10 boxes of hand sanitizers.

The company also made a cash donation of Ghc 20,000 to the administration.

Making the presentation, Isaac Agyei, deputy managing director of Alpha Lotto Limited said the gesture was aimed at complementing government’s efforts to cater for the needy and the vulnerable and also help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

According to him, the donation to the Veterans Administration forms part of his company’s corporate social responsibility, adding that Alpha Lotto will continue to partner the government in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Agyei called on other well meaning Ghanaians to support the government in the fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

He entreated all to follow the protocols of keeping safe by washing of hands regularly under running water, using hand sanitizer, staying home and observing the social distancing rule.

The Executive Director of the Veterans Administration, Ghana; Captain Retired Ben Duah thanked Alpha Lotto Limited for the donation and praised Alpha for regularly being there for the Veterans even in normal times.

By George Clifford