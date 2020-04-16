Prince Harry, Markle Supply Food To LA Residents

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle

British Royal, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, have accordingly provided meals to residents in Los Angeles (LA) in the United States.

Media reports in the US say the residents are those in need due to the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

Over 644,000 have been infected by the virus with over 28,000 dead in the US.

According to reports, the couple made the food delivery to the vulnerable through a LA non-governmental organization, Project Angel Food.

By Melvin Tarlue