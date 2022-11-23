‘Rebel’ MPs Soften Stand Over Ofori-Atta

Some of the Majority MPs

Majority Caucus in Parliament have agreed to offer their support to whoever appears to present the 2023 budget statement contrary to their earlier decision to boycott it.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs who threatened to boycott the 2023 budget statement if the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is the one assigned to present it said they have rescinded their decision after the NPP leadership and the leadership of the Majority have spoken to them.

According to Kwame Andy Appiah Kubi, Asante-Akyim North and leader of the group, said they have asked not to discriminate against anyone who appears to present the budget including Mr Ofori-Atta.

He was hopeful that their constituents will understand them when they comply with the directive by the leadership.

Mr Appiah-Kubi who said this on 3FM Wednesday November 23, 2022 and monitored by DGN Online explained that “We have been told not to discriminate against anyone chosen to present the budget, including Ken Ofori-Atta. We expect our constituents to understand us. The mother party has spoken.”

Prior to this decision, the majority caucus served notice that they will boycott Parliament if Mr Ofori-Atta is the one to present the document.

They want the President to sack Ken Ofori-Atta as a result of the current economic challenges.

He told journalists that “We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned we’re never going to do business with him.

“And if we’re not going to do business with him, he does not participate in any process from the Presidency to the House. We will not participate in deliberations too.”

However, following a crunch meeting in Accra on Tuesday November 22, 2022 the leadership of the party and the Majority group in Parliament in a statement co-signed by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh and General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said “In the meantime, the leadership of the Parliamentary Group and the leadership of the party counselled the Honourbale Members of Parliamentary party to respect to the caucus communications channel, and to the largest extent possible, work together as one caucus unit.

“Leadership of the party in this regard call upon the Members of Parliament to attend to all Government Business in the House including in particular the 2023 budget statement and economic policy and all connected matters.”

By Vincent Kubi