CETAG, CENTSAG Strike Bites Hard On Students

The indefinite industrial action by the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) and the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) is greatly affecting teaching and learning in the various colleges across the country.

Students of the Tamale College of Education have been compelled to form study groups to help themselves to cover syllabus as their tutors are on indefinite strike.

Some students also expressed worry that should government fail to resolve the issues with their tutors on time the strike might affect their examination coming off in two weeks.

The CETAG and CENTSAG are currently on an indefinite strike to demand better conditions of service and compensation for all year-round work among other concerns.

The SRC President of the Tamale College of Education, Alhassan Sibdoo,told journalists that the strike action has affected teaching and learning in the school.

“We haven’t had classes for about two weeks now and you know when you don’t go for classes, learning doesn’t take place and so the strike is affecting us .”

According to him, they have been forced to learn on their own and that they seriously need the attention of their tutors to be able to understand some aspects of the courses.

“ Some of the courses we need the guidance of our tutors but this is the case they are not available and this will prevent us from finishing the various topics in the courses.”

He called on the government to ensure that the concerns of their tutors are resolved to able them to come back to school and teach them.

“ We are pleading with our tutors to come back to school but this cannot be done if the government does not meet their needs so we are appealing to the government to listen to their concerns.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale