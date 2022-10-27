Rebel’ NPP MPs Bow To President Akufo-Addo Pressure…Agree To Wait For IMF Deal

Ken Ofori-Atta

Members of the Majority Caucus clamouring for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

have kowtowed after meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the matter.

The Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have softened their stance after the President’s plea for them to have the Minister stay in office for Ghana to seal a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This follows demand by lawmakers who were calling for the immediate removal of Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen for underperforming leaving the country’s economy in a mess.

However, the President was said to have expressed fear that immediately terminating the appointment of Mr. Ofori-Atta will disrupt the IMF programme hence he has asked the MPs to exercise patience when he met with the aggrieved MPs at the Jubilee House.

No fewer than 95 MPs are pushing for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta known some political circles as Pope because his immaculate white attires.

In a statement released by the Majority caucus Wednesday October 26, 2022, the caucus said “it has agreed to accede to the President’s appeal”.

As a result, the issue has been put on hold until Ghana’s conclusion of negotiations with the IMF and the presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government in November 2022 and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill, after which time the demand shall be acted upon.

Several Ghanaians had mounted pressure on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove Mr. Ofori-Atta from office in light of the country’s current economic predicament, which has compelled government to seek support from the IMF.

Besides the NPP MPs, several Ghanaians are also calling for Ken Ofori-Atta removal.

The MPs also believe that the removal of the two ministers will help the government address the plights of their constituents with regard to the ailing economy.

They are convinced that, sacking Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen will help restore confidence in Ghana’s economy.

Additionally, the Minority in Parliament has also filed a motion for a vote of censure against Ofori-Atta leaving the minister with no option than to vacate his position.

By Vincent Kubi