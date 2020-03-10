Recuse Yourself – Hajia Fati Tells Magistrate

Hajia Fati Amadu

A SYMPATHIZER of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Fati Amadu, has asked the trial judge in her alleged assault case to “recuse” himself from going on with the case.

According to her, the District Magistrate, Mr. Adjabeng, has shown an open bias towards her by engaging in acts that can aptly be considered as “persecution” instead of “prosecution.”

In a motion filed on March 3, 2020 through her counsel, Nana Obiri Boahen of Enso Nyame Ye Chambers, Hajia Fati also accused the magistrate of being inconsiderate by failing to take into account her ailment and subsequent visit to a medical centre…for treatment on February 25, 2020.

She stated that despite bringing this to the attention of the court, the trial judge still issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

Aggrieved and dissatisfied by that action, she noted that her counsel filed a “Notice of Appeal”, but the magistrate was still adamant and bent on delivering judgment, Hajia Fati noted.

By this, she said, the learned judge had “descended into the arena of conflict”, and that having regard to the circumstances of the case, she is by the application asking the court to “arrest” the judgment it delivered recently until the final determination of the appeal lodged at the High Court against the issuance of bench warrant for her arrest.

“That not long ago my counsel filed an application for the issuance of Writ of Certiorari and prohibition directed against the District Magistrate, with 12 March, 2020 as the returning date,” an affidavit in support of her claim stressed.

She concluded that her counsel would refer to all exhibits in reference to the application to demonstrate why the trial judge ought not to continue with the case.

Background

Hajia Fati is standing trial for allegedly assaulting a reporter of ‘Adom FM’, Charity Akosua Safowaa, while on duty covering an event at the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

By Ernest Kofi Adu