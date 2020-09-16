Red Family Supports Orphanage

Executives of Ghana Manchester United Supporters Club

The Ghana Manchester United Supporters Club and Manchester United Foundation have extended their support to the Nectar Foundation.

The Nectar Foundation is an orphanage at Nuaso-Newtown, Odumase Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The initiative is themed ‘Red Family Outreach’, and it is set to present items and cash to the orphanage on September 26.

The Nectar Foundation is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) initiated and founded in 2002 by the late Felix A. Anyasor, who was a minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

The foundation is currently supporting over 20 children between the ages of four and 21. Nectar Foundation employs three full-time staff to look after the children.

The foundation provides support to foster parents, direct financial and material support to the needy, volunteer programmes, skills and business training centre and farming.

Checks with the institution have brought to light the dire needs of the institution in terms of finance, food items and logistics.

The Ghana Manchester United Supporters Club intends carrying out this charity work throughout September and the coming months.

