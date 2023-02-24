Redeemer Mensah Returns On Silver-Screens After 10 Years

Redeemer Mensah

Actor, Redeemer Mensah is returning to the big screens after a long hiatus of about a decade.

He is currently starring in the new medical drama, ‘Accra Medic” as a “General Surgeon.”

Redeemer is best remembered for his performances in Revele Films like “Run Baby Run, “Home Sweet Home,” “Once Upon a Time in Ghana,” “Elmina,” “Hotel Saint James,” “Mr Ibu in Ghana,” etc.

However, he took a break from the film industry to further his education in London and also focus on his family.

However, after a decade he is back.

He said he missed his first love which is acting.

“I decided to come back to revisit my first love, acting and also contribute my quota to the industry I love,” he explained.

According to him, he auditioned for the Accra Medic and was fortunate to have been given a role.

He hopes to get a long screen time with the production.

“I am looking forward to season 3 where I will feature more,” he indicated.

“As a trained counsellor and coach, it’s a pleasure having to play a general surgeon, which is nowhere close to my real profession, and the peculiarity about Accra Medic is obviously that it’s a medical series.”

Redeemer attended the Ghana Institute of Journalism where he read a Diploma in Media and Communication Studies.

He recently graduated from London Metropolitan University with a Bachelor of Science Honors in Counselling and Psychotherapy.

He has a keen interest in sports and watching good films, as well as spending quality time with family and friends.

Due to his unique influence in the film industry, in 2010 he was honoured with an invitation to participate in the prestigious Tate Britain Talk.