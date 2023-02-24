Yul Edochie Calls For Peaceful Election In Nigeria

Yul Edochie

Popular actor Yul Edochie has warned Nigerians against engaging in any form of violence on election day.

The actor encouraged people to refrain from being used as pawns by any of the candidates to generate electoral mayhem since they could lose their lives in the process with the presidential election on Saturday February 25.

“Any candidate who wants to engage you to cause mayhem on election day, tell him to bring his children to lead the squad, Say ‘NO’ to election violence. Vote peacefully,” Edochie repeatedly wrote.

Reiterating his point, Edochie advised against electoral violence and its dire consequences. Edochie added, “Say NO to election violence. It’s not worth it. You may lose your life in the process.”

Ahead of the elections on Saturday, many citizens have taken to the internet to express their opinions, continue to canvass for their preferred candidates, and even try to discredit other candidates.

The election has been widely reported as one of the fiercest Nigerians have ever seen, and many people are hoping that it will change the nature of the nation, thus the call for critical thinking and not being used to disrupt the process.