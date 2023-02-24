DJ Sky’s Amapiano Freestyle Hits 56m Streams

DJ Sky

DJ Sky, a Lebanese Ghana-based DJ and producer, is being applauded for his recent amapiano freestyle video in circulation.

The video which was released earlier on Instagram has received more than 56 million views.

Sky was captured performing an amapiano & afro-house freestyle to the admiration of all at a location believed to be Safari Valley.

Freestyle has caught up with a lot of people who love it.

DJ Sky is not a novice in the music industry.

He has been around for some time working hard to put Ghana on the world map.

He is known for promoting the tourism sector with his creative works.

His energy and passion for the music are contagious, and it’s clear he is completely in the moment.

The response to the video has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans and fellow musicians praising DjSky for his talent and creativity.

Many have commented on the unique setting of the video, with some calling it a refreshing change from the typical club and studio settings where amapiano is typically performed.

Amapiano is a subgenre of house music that originated in South Africa and has become increasingly popular in recent years.

The genre is characterised by its use of piano riffs, deep bass lines, and intricate beats.

The video’s success is a testament to the growing popularity of amapiano and DjSky’s skills as a performer and a producer. It also serves as a reminder of the power of social media to reach a large audience and share music with the world.

DjSky’s recent record-breaking video on Instagram is a testament to the power of music and the importance of creativity and innovation.