Reduce Working Days Of National Service Persons – Sylvester Tetteh

Sylvester Tetteh

THE MEMBER of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, has called on Government to allow National Service Personnel to either work from home or go to work for two or three days within a week.

In a panel discussion on Peace FM recently, the NPP MP said that looking at the current challenges Ghanaians were facing, it would be ideal for service personnel to be allowed to work for just a few days within the week or be made to work from home.

“These National Service Personnel are not being paid much in terms of their allowances. Transportation fares alone would eat up the allowances. How would they feed themselves out of this same GH¢700 or so?” he queried.

In his considered view, it would be better for them, in the face of these challenges, to have the number of working days reduced.

“Service personnel can be made to work for two or three days in the week. In this sense, the meager allowance they take would be enough for transportation costs. We can also ask some of them to work online from their various homes,” he reiterated.

With the current economic hardships experienced by Ghanaians, and the fact that the GH¢600 allowance being given to service personnel has not been increased, it becomes difficult for National Service Personnel to transport to and from their work places.

This is why the legislator posits that such a drastic change was required to help cushion National Service personnel in such trying times.

Some Ghanaians have also suggested that it was about time allowances for National Service Personnel were reviewed upwards to reflect the current economic situation.