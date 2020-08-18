‘Reintroduce Music Lessons In Basic School Curriculum ‘

Zapp Mallet

Renowned music producer Zapp Mallet has called on the government to bring back the study of music in the basic school curriculum.

The producer, who is also a judge on Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol talent show, said this will help students learn and understand the rudiments of music.

“When I say back to the schools, I’m talking about the basic schools, especially primary and junior high schools because we all know the importance or contribution music makes in the development of a human being or a child.”

“Clinical and psychological tests have proven that music plays an important part in the development of a child to the extent that when you put music to learning, especially for children they grab it faster,” he said.

The veteran Ghanaian record producer further added that music plays “an important role in society; it makes you cry; it gives you encouragement; to the extent that music can even cause people to commit suicide. Music is very powerful; music is a powerful tool that we can use in the development of our socio-economic or socio-political environment, so we shouldn’t lose guard at all.”

“Countries like America are using it to their advantage,” he added.

Zapp Mallet has worked with highly respected Ghanaian and international music artistes of various genres.

Notable among them are Kojo Antwi, Ofori Amponsah, Becca, Daasebre Dwamena, Irene Logan, Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya, Obuor, Akyeame, Tagoe Sisters, Helena Rhabbles, among others.

-Citi TV