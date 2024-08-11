Reject Mahama, He Has Nothing New To Offer – Bawumia Tell Ghanaians

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed optimism that Ghanaians will reject John Mahama’s bid for the presidency due to his poor performance during his tenure as President.

Speaking during his visit to the Ayensuano constituency, Dr Bawumia emphasized that the 2024 election is a contest between himself and John Mahama, and he believes that Mahama’s legacy is not worthy of another chance to lead the country.

Dr Bawumia highlighted Mahama’s alleged failures, including erratic power supply, youth unemployment, and cancellation of teacher and nursing training allowances, which he believes Ghanaians should not be subjected to again.

In contrast, he touted the NPP government’s achievements, such as the introduction of a free senior high school policy, payment of teacher and nursing training allowances, digitization, planting for food and jobs, and one constituency, one ambulance, amongst others.

During his interaction with residents of Kraboa-Coaltar, where he introduced the Parliamentary Candidate, Ida Adjoa Asirdu to the residents, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his policies, including investments in agriculture, equipping the chieftaincy institution to augment the government’s development agenda, job creation, and reduction in the cost of electricity through investments in solar energy.

He emphasized his desire to continue the good works of the NPP government if elected.

Dr. Bawumia criticized Mahama’s presidency, citing challenges in accessing chalk in schools, cancellation of training allowances, and difficulty in job creation.

He reminded the audience that Mahama had lost the 2016 and 2020 elections and expressed confidence that he would be voted out again in 2024.

In a scathing comparison, Dr. Bawumia stated that the NPP has achieved more than the NDC during their tenure, and he believes that Ghanaians will recognize this and vote for him to continue the NPP’s good works.

However, he urged the residents to vote for Ida Adjoa Asiedu come 7th December to become the next MP for the area.

-BY Daniel Bampoe