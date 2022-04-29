Rejected DCE Nominee Wins Agona East NPP Chair

Former District Chief Executive nominee for Agona East District in the Central Region, Hannah Asamoah has been elected new Chairperson for the New Patriotic Party in the area.

At the end of polls held in the Constituency on Friday, April 29, 2022, for the Party Executive Positions, she obtained a whopping 393 as against 196 votes polled by her closest contender.

President Akufo-Addo in his second term nominated the newly elected chairman who had been the constituency Youth Orgsniser for the position of DCE for Agona East but was rejected by the Assembly members on three occasions.

She was the first female to be elected as Constituency Youth Organizer for the area.

The election in the area as gathered was held be peaceful.

BY Daniel Bampoe